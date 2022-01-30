"Come back" - Bayley breaks character to send a heartfelt message to released WWE Superstar

Bayley has sent a heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan.

Following her appearance at the Royal Rumble, WWE shared a video of Sarah Logan reuniting with her former tag team partner Liv Morgan backstage. The two were once part of the Riott Squad alongside former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, who was released from the company last year.

Bayley reacted to the video shared by WWE's Twitter account and sent a message to Sarah Logan, requesting her to return to the company. It is to be seen whether her Royal Rumble return could lead to a second run with WWE or not.

Logan was a surprise entrant in last night's Women's WWE Royal Rumble match. This was her first appearance for WWE since being released in April 2020. She entered the Rumble at #25 among a loud pop from the fans in the arena.

Fans were hoping to see Bayley return at the Royal Rumble

Speaking of Bayley, fans were hoping to see the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion return as a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble match. However, that didn't happen.

She shared a picture of herself watching the Rumble at home with a cryptic message:

"What I want doesn’t even exist yet. #RoyalRumble"

The Role Model has been out of action since July of last year. She suffered an unfortunate injury while training at the WWE performance center ahead of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and has been recovering from the same.

Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer reported that she is expected to be back in time for this year's WrestleMania, most likely sometime in March. It is to be seen what plans WWE has for over when she makes her long-awaited return.

