Bayley sends a heartfelt message to WWE star Sonya Deville after attending her wedding

WWE star Bayley recently took to social media to send a message to Sonya Deville after she tied the knot with Toni Cassano.

Deville and Cassano had been engaged for over a year before eventually tying the knot on February 10 in a grand wedding.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bayley sent a heartfelt congratulatory message to Deville and Cassano. The Role Model was also in attendance at the couple's wedding.

"Beautiful wedding, beautiful brides. So happy for your love!! @sonyadevillewwe @fit_tonicassano," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:

CM Punk recently spoke on behalf of WWE star Bayley and praised her

CM Punk hosted the WrestleMania XL press conference alongside Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Big E.

After the show, the former WWE Champion posted an Instagram story praising Bayley, who won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. The Role Model was absent from the WrestleMania XL press conference and the promotional banner.

Speaking on his Instagram story, Punk stated that people need to start respecting the now-former Damage CTRL member.

"I just feel the need to, as a broadcast journalist, express the fact that I really wanted to talk about Bayley and how she won the Royal Rumble for the women, and she wasn't represented on the poster. It felt like she needed a presence there. I got caught up talking about The Rock and [Roman] Reigns and Cody [Rhodes] and Seth [Rollins] and all that, but very much in the main event mix is Bayley. She won the Rumble, don't forget it, put some respect on her name."

The Role Model will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. After being betrayed by Damage CTRL, the original leader of the faction chose SKY as her opponent.

