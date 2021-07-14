Bayley sends a heartwarming message to former two-time WWE Divas Champion

Despite currently being sidelined due to an injury, Bayley has continued to support her colleagues. In a recent exchange on Twitter, Bayley reflected on a moment featuring former WWE Superstar Paige.

Paige has highlighted the sixth anniversary of Team PCB's formation, a group that consisted of herself, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. In the tweet, Paige also wished a happy anniversary to all the superstars who were involved in the WWE women's revolution, including The Bella Twins, Tenille Dashwood (formerly known as Emma), AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair.

In response to the tweet, Bayley wrote that she still remembers the day when Paige successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Emma at NXT Arrival in 2014.

Here's the exchange between Paige and Bayley on Twitter:

Still remember standing with the crowd for you vs @TenilleDashwood at Arrival 🤍 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 14, 2021

After dealing with injury issues, Paige finally announced her retirement from in-ring competition in 2018, on the post-WrestleMania 34 edition of Monday Night RAW.

However, the former NXT Women's Champion started working as a non-wrestling personality and became the general manager of SmackDown. Shortly afterward though, Paige had to spend some time away from the company.

In 2019, the former Divas Champion returned to WWE television as the manager of The Kabuki Warriors, only to be eventually betrayed by Asuka and Kairi Sane.

In 2020, Paige appeared on SmackDown via Skype to confront then-SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, and Sasha Banks. During the segment, Paige announced that the champion would defend her title in a multi-woman elimination match at WrestleMania 36.

Bayley is currently sidelined with a long-term injury

Tons of championship matches, multiple tag team matches, so much yelling at Cole, contract signings, 2 Hell in a Cell matches, frustration, wins, losses, tears, endless memories for the past 15 months. So….What’s another 9? 😵‍💫

Goodbye PC/Pandemic/Thunderdome Era. pic.twitter.com/aLFCImwwB5 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 10, 2021

Bayley has been one of the stronger aspects of the SmackDown roster and is definitely one of the biggest personalities in the women's division. After suffering an injury at a recent training session, it was reported that Bayley would be sidelined for nine months.

Before the injury, Bayley was scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. In light of recent events, Carmella will now challenge Belair for the title during this week's SmackDown.

