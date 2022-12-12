Bayley sends hilarious message to WWE veteran ahead of RAW

Former WWE Women's Champion and Damage CTRL leader Bayley never misses an opportunity to mock Michael Cole, the voice of SmackDown. She was recently seen making a wish to Santa Claus regarding the commentator, and a fan captured the moment on video.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion will face Alexa Bliss on RAW this week to determine the number one contender for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. She earned her spot in the match by defeating Rhea Ripley and Asuka in a Triple Threat match.

The Role Model has fun banter with Michael Cole whenever she is near the SmackDown commentator, and it is very amusing to see their interactions every time they are together.

On Twitter, a fan posted a hilarious video of The Role Model wishing for new glasses, a new voice, and a new job for Michael Cole. Bayley quoted the tweet and provided a witty response.

"Dear @MichaelCole, happy holidays! See you on Friday. Sincerely, The #1 contender for the RAW women’s championship"

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have benefited greatly from their alliance with the former Women's Champion and are currently the Women's Tag Team Champions for the second time. The Role Model winning the RAW Women's Championship could increase Damage CTRL's dominance on the red brand.

The WWE Universe reacts to Bayley's Santa wish video

The WWE Universe had some great reactions to the clip featuring the former Women's Tag Team Champion and had some mixed reactions to the tweet, with some having fun while others wished The Role Model the best of luck in her match against Alexa Bliss.

The following are some WWE Universe tweets.

It's always entertaining to see The Role Model on SmackDown, especially when she's near the commentary desk making fun of Michael Cole.

Do you want to see Bayley win the RAW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes