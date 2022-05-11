"Thought this was Becky Lynch"- Former Women's Champion sends hilarious tweet after RAW

Bayley has poked fun at Becky Lynch's look from last night's episode of RAW via her official Twitter handle.

The former RAW Women's Champion's look on this week's RAW consisted of a pair of goggles that gave off a cyberpunk vibe. Lynch's look received quite a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe on social media. Former WWE Champion The Miz also chimed in and attempted to make fun of Lynch's look, but it didn't take her long to fire back at the A-Lister.

Now, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has taken a shot at Becky's look as well. It all started when a video game writer shared a news byte for a VR gaming mouth haptic device. Ardent gamer Xavier Woods responded to the photo with a GIF, hinting that he's pleased with it.

Bayley replied to Woods' tweet and ended up targeting Lynch in the process.

"Thought this was @BeckyLynchWWE from last night," Bayley wrote.

This isn't the first time that Bayley has poked fun at Becky Lynch on social media

The Role Model has a history of taking amusing in-character shots at fellow wrestlers via her Twitter handle. Not long ago, she took to Twitter during an episode of SmackDown to call Lynch a "big-time idiot."

Despite the social media antics, Bayley and Becky are the best of friends in real life. Big Time Becks has had nothing but praise for the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion in the past.

Check out what she had to say about Bayley's heel turn in 2019:

"I would absolutely love to face Bayley. I like that because it brings out a different edge to her. I think once you stop to please everybody, then you're a little bit more dangerous, and I like that." [H/T Republic World]

Since July last year, Bayley has been out of action after suffering an injury while training at the WWE Performance Center. It remains to be seen when she will return to the ring and whether a feud against Lynch is on the cards.

