Bayley sends a message to absent WWE Superstar on social media

WWE Superstar Bayley took to social media to send a message to a currently absent superstar.

Carmella is a former SmackDown Women's Champion who has been absent from WWE television due to maternity leave. She welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Corey Graves, who is a color commentator on SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter/X, Carmella recalled her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Bayley from four years ago. The Role Model sent out a short message, reacting to Carmella's tweet.

Thunder Rosa wasn't happy with Bayley's absence from the WWE WrestleMania XL press conference

AEW star Thunder Rosa wasn't happy with Bayley being absent from the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event.

The Role Model recently made history by winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. In the aftermath of her Rumble victory, the former Damage CTRL leader was betrayed by IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. This led to Bayley challenging for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40, as she chose IYO SKY as her opponent.

Despite her historic Rumble victory, The Role Model was absent from the WrestleMania XL press conference, a decision that didn't sit well with many fans and AEW star Thunder Rosa.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Rosa said:

"Where the F was Bayley? Why are they not giving her the respect she deserves? I know she already started on Twitter. Put respect on people's names! [...] They need to do better with the women, with all of them. Especially right now, in 2024, with how things are going... it is imperative that women get more respect in more places that they deserve,"

The WrestleMania XL press conference featured top stars like The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair were representing the women's division.

