Bayley sends message to AJ Lee amid WWE return rumors

Amid the rumors of AJ Lee's potential return to WWE, Bayley sent a message to the former Divas Champion on social media. The Role Model is currently out of action after being attacked by Becky Lynch before WrestleMania 41.

Ad

One of Bayley's earliest mentors in NXT was Lee, who helped several developmental stars before her departure in 2015. She has been linked to a potential WWE return, especially after CM Punk's mind-blowing comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2023 in Chicago.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Bayley shared the latest comic book co-written by Lee with actress Aimee Garcia called Day of the Dead Girl and published by Magma Comix. The former WWE Women's Champion was elated to have her copy of the comic book about a coroner dealing with a supernatural serial killer.

Ad

Trending

"You are so cool @ajmendez," Bayley wrote.

Bayley shared this on her Instagram Story (Photo: @itsmebayley on Instagram)

AJ Lee has not confirmed or denied a potential return to WWE. She's seemingly busy with other projects, including a couple of short films in collaboration with Aimee Garcia.

Ad

For those unfamiliar with Garcia, she's best known for her roles as Veronica Palmero in George Lopez, Jamie Batista in Dexter, and Ella Lopez in Lucifer.

AJ Lee was instrumental in Bayley's hugger character

Before she was The Role Model, Bayley's gimmick was a hugger, complete with dancing inflatable tube men in her entrance. It was the character that saved her in NXT, allowing her to cement herself as one of the biggest babyfaces in the developmental brand's history.

Ad

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet earlier this month, Bayley shared how instrumental AJ Lee was to the beginnings of the hugger character.

"It was actually my match with AJ. We were doing something where I literally went to hug, and I was just going to hug her as a fan. And then just me hugging her got a crazy reaction at Full Sail. (...) The next match was they just started chanting like 'Bayley's gonna hug you,' and that was never my thought of being like, 'Oh, I'm gonna be a hugger.'" (26:18 - 26:68)

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Bayley gets to wrestle AJ Lee if the former WWE star decides to return to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More