Bayley sends a message to Becky Lynch after her historic championship win

Bayley took to Twitter to send a message to Becky Lynch after she won the NXT Women's Championship.

On this week's episode of NXT, Lynch dethroned Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career. Lynch was the only remaining member of The Four Horsewomen to have not held the NXT Women's Title.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley reacted to The Man's victory and took a subtle dig at her in the process.

"Took [Becky Lynch] long enough," wrote Bayley.

Bayley is a former NXT Women's Champion herself. Similarly, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, have also held the title in the past.

Lynch signed with WWE in 2013 before making her in-ring debut for the company the following year. She eventually moved up to the main roster in 2015.

Bill Apter gave his take on Becky Lynch winning the NXT Women's Championship

Becky Lynch's win over Tiffany Stratton on this week's NXT was a surprise to many.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently provided his take on Lynch's win and talked about how superstars from the main roster have been "stealing" championships from the NXT stars.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter briefly mentioned that even Dominik Mysterio went to NXT from the main roster and captured the North American Championship. He said:

"The Man Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Title tonight. So now we have Dominik Mysterio, he went there and got the North American Title, and Becky's got this. It seems like there's a whole influx of people coming from the main roster are stealing these titles away."

It now remains to be seen who Lynch's first title defense is going to be against. There are high chances of her facing Stratton in an immediate rematch.

