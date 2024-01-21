Following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley took to social media to send a message on behalf of Damage CTRL.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of tension within Damage CTRL. However, on this week's SmackDown, the heel faction was at ringside during the Women's Tag Team Championship match between The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

On Instagram, Bayley sent a short message and shared a backstage photo with her stablemates.

"They said we won’t. I bet we will. #DamageCTRL," wrote Bayley in the post's caption.

Check out Bayley's Instagram post below:

WWE star Bayley discussed another potential match against Sasha Banks

Bayley and Sasha Banks were once tag team partners in WWE. They also won the Women's Tag Team Championship on two separate occasions.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Role Model claimed that she and Banks will always be destined for one more match:

“We’ll always be destined for one more match (...) Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever,” said Bayley.

She further highlighted her remarkable in-ring chemistry with The Boss:

“I don’t have chemistry in the ring with anyone else like I do with her. No one teaches me like her. She’s my [Michael] Jordan (...) I’ll beat her at that every time. I can beat her at most games like that. But when it comes to wrestling, it’s 50-50,” Bayley added.

The Role Model will compete in the upcoming women's Royal Rumble match. She is interested in challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, WWE could plant the seeds for a match between the 34-year-old and IYO SKY for the Women's Championship.

Do you think The Role Model will be betrayed by Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

