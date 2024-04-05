Bayley sends a message on behalf of Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) ahead of WrestleMania 40

Ahead of WrestleMania 40, Bayley sent a message on social media on behalf of his former tag team partner and close friend, Mercedes Moné.

Bayley and Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. In 2019, the duo became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

On Twitter/X, The Role Model sent a message to a fan on behalf of Mercedes Moné, stating that Boss 'N' Hug Connection is proud of her.

"Boss N Hug are SO proud of you," wrote Bayley.

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Moné recently debuted for All Elite Wrestling at Dynamite: Big Business. She is currently involved in the TBS Championship picture.

Bayley wants to have one more match against Mercedes Moné

Bayley has admitted that she is destined for one more match against Mercedes Moné. During their time together in WWE, the two superstars have shared the ring against each other on numerous occasions.

During a previous interview with Sports Illustrated, The Role Model briefly discussed her NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match against Sasha Banks. Their match from 2015 is highly regarded as one of the greatest women's matches of all time. Bayley said:

“We’ll always be destined for one more match... Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever.”

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Bayley was betrayed by IYO SKY and the rest of Damage CTRL. The group debuted in 2022 when The Role Model introduced SKY and Dakota Kai as the original members of the faction.

Earlier this year, Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and eventually challenged SKY for her championship. This will be her first singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

