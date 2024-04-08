Bayley sends a message to Cody Rhodes after their title wins at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley and Cody Rhodes walked out as new champions. In the main event, Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns and in the co-main event, Bayley defeated IYO SKY.

Earlier this year, Bayley and Rhodes won the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble Matches, respectively. Rhodes immediately set his sights on Reigns but Bayley had to undergo a betrayal by Damage CTRL, which eventually led to her challenging SKY.

On Instagram, Bayley shared a photo with Rhodes, as the two newly crowned champions posed with their newly won titles:

"2024 Era," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's Instagram post:

CM Punk reacted to Cody Rhodes finishing his story

CM Punk has reacted to Cody Rhodes' victory at WrestleMania 40. Following Punk's return to WWE, he entered the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and was the last superstar to get eliminated from the match, leading to Rhodes' victory.

Speaking to ESPN after WrestleMania 40, Punk commented on The American Nightmare's win and declared the beginning of a new era. Punk said:

"Listen, a black belt is a white belt that didn't quit, right? He just earned his black belt. And unlike his finishing maneuver, we are no longer at a crossroads; I think the path is clear to possibly the Cody Rhodes era. But, I will warn him. It is much harder to stay on top than it is to get there. We all saw how hard it was for him to get there. There are a lot of people gunning for him."

After failing to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes received assists from John Cena, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso in his battle against The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40.

Eventually, The American Nightmare hit three consecutive Cross Rhodes to get his hand raised and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It remains to be seen what the new champion has to say on the first episode of RAW after WrestleMania 40.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Whose victory impressed you the more? Bayley Cody Rhodes 0 votes View Discussion