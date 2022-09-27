"She’s really done for this time"- Bayley sends a message to current champion ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Superstar Bayley declared her love for ladder matches ahead of her battle against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules.

The Role Model challenged Bianca on RAW last week after defeating Alexa Bliss in a singles match. She reiterated the message on the red brand this week, stating that she wants to face the EST of WWE in a Ladder Match. Bianca was quick to accept the challenge.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently took to Twitter to stress that she has been "obsessed" with ladder matches since the Hardy Boyz, and the Edge and Christian days, and will leave no stone unturned in reclaiming the RAW Women's title.

"I’m a menace!!!!!!!! I’ve been manifesting, visualizing, and obsessing over ladder matches since my Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian days. Bianca can’t even begin to comprehend what that means, but she’s really done for this time," she tweeted.

Bianca Belair is ready to "get extreme" with Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules

Bayley and Bianca Belair have been at odds ever since the former made her return to WWE programming at SummerSlam. However, the Role Model was joined by Iyo Sky and Lo Shirai. The trio took on Bianca, Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a 6-woman tag match at Clash at the Castle, where Bayley became the first person in a long time to pin Bianca.

The storyline between the two stems back to last year when they feuded on SmackDown. The Role Model was slated to lock horns with Belair in an "I Quit" match at Money in the Bank. However, Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training at the company's Performance Center, which sidelined her for over a year.

The duo will finally get a chance to settle their differences in a Ladder Match with the RAW Women's Championship on the line. Bianca was also in action on RAW this week where she defeated Iyo Sky in a singles match.

The EST of WWE was quick to send a message to Bayley after RAW, Bianca dared the Role Model to step one-on-one against her.

The animosity between the two is at an all-time high. While Damage CTRL is expected to aid their leader in the upcoming match, Bianca will also most likely have the support of Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Who do you think will come out on top at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comments and let us know your thoughts!

