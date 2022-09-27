"Let’s get EXTREME" – Bianca Belair hits out at former champion after huge announcement on WWE RAW

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has warned Bayley as the two get ready to face each other in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules.

The EST of WWE walked out to open the show this week alongside Asuka and Alexa Bliss. She called out her challenger for mounting a 3-on-1 attack on Alexa as Damage CTRL interrupted her. In a heated exchange, the two stars agreed to meet at Extreme Rules in a ladder match.

After the show, Belair took to social media to let The Role Model know she had no intention of losing the title. Moreover, she challenged Bayley to step up and win the title at Extreme Rules.

"You want my title?! Step up. ONE-on-ONE! Let’s get EXTREME," Belair tweeted.

Bianca Belair faced IYO SKY in a singles encounter

It was a Champion vs. Champion matchup as RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair took on one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY on RAW.

The EST of WWE made it clear that while she had to wait till Extreme Rules to get her hands on Bayley, she would teach the latter's Damage CTRL stablemate a lesson.

Bianca Belair started the match strong with a huge dropkick followed by some lariats. However, SKY crawled back into the match with some offense. The balance kept shifting as the two competitors put on an instant classic.

The deciding factor came when IYO got up to the top rope, and Bianca pushed her onto Bayley and Dakota Kai outside. The champ then hit the KOD to pick up the win and send a message to The Role Model.

