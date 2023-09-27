Bayley sends a message to Damian Priest on his birthday

WWE Superstar Bayley recently sent a message to The Judgment Day member Damian Priest on his birthday.

The Damage CTRL member and Priest are often seen sharing healthy conversations on social media and even in interviews. Bayley recently took to Twitter and called Priest her teammate after IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase and The Archer of Infamy won the Men's competition. Both stars have mutual respect for each other.

The Role Model recently took to Instagram to wish Damian Priest on his birthday. She posted a photo with The Judgment Day member as well.

"Birthday Boiiii," Bayley wrote.

While The Role Model is currently in a heated feud with Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest, along with his Judgment Day teammates, is going after Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso.

Bayley talked about Charlotte Flair's interference on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown

The Role Model was present ringside during the match between IYO SKY and Asuka on last week's episode of SmackDown. However, when the Damage CTRL member tried to interfere in the bout, Charlotte Flair came and took her out.

Following the bout, Bayley gave an interview alongside SKY backstage. She said that Charlotte had no business coming out to interfere during the match.

"Gosh, we cannot escape her. We're trying to celebrate IYO and her huge victory over Asuka and you have to talk about Charlotte. We're trying to have a perfectly good, fair, safe championship match and Charlotte has to come out. She had nothing to do with it. Dude, do not get me riled up again, okay? Because she just shows her face whenever there's a championship around. It was IYO vs. Asuka, empress vs. genius. Not Charlotte Flair, 20,000-time champion okay?" Bayley said.

Moreover, the fans want to see a bout between The Role Model and the Queen. It would be interesting to see what WWE has in store for both female superstars.

