Bayley sends a message to IYO SKY after Damage CTRL invades WWE RAW

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, WWE star Bayley took to social media to send a message to her Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY.

On Monday, Damage CTRL invaded the red brand. Asuka and Kairi Sane attacked the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The Kabuki Warriors were accompanied by their teammate, Dakota Kai.

Meanwhile, Bayley was involved in a segment with Nia Jax and Becky Lynch. In recent weeks, all three women set their sights on the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

On her Instagram Story, The Role Model shared a backstage photo with her stablemates. She also sent a message aimed at SKY, who did not appear on this week's RAW.

"Miss you @iyo_sky, our champion," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of The Role Model's Instagram Story below:

Bayley on a potential match against the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Bayley recently opened up about the possibility of a match against Rhea Ripley. The two have been going back and forth on social media for weeks, teasing a WrestleMania showdown.

The Role Model recently confirmed her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match and expressed her desire to challenge for the Women's World Championship.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Bayley said being able to work alongside Ripley inside the ring would be a "dream" scenario:

"If I’m able to work with her [Rhea Ripley] at WrestleMania, that would just be a dream match I [have] never even thought of before."

Ripley, who was crowned the inaugural WWE Women's World Champion in 2023, has successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, and other prominent superstars.

She is expected to defend her title at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.

