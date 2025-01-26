Bayley sends a message to Jacob Fatu after his actions on live WWE TV

Jacob Fatu's promo from Saturday Night's Main Event caught Bayley's attention. On X/Twitter, she sent a message to the 32-year-old superstar.

Fatu was in action against Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event. While the match ended in a DQ, The Samoan Werewolf got the last laugh, as he left the former Universal Champion in a bloody mess.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On X/Twitter, Bayley praised Jacob Fatu for dropping the "YADADAMEAN" on live television.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

".@jacobfatu_wwe just hit the “YADADAMEAN” on tv!!!!! That’s my Bay Area dawggggg," Bayley wrote.

Check out Bayley's tweet below.

Expand Tweet

Saturday Night's Main Event marked Fatu's second-ever televised singles match in WWE. Unfortunately for The Samoan Werewolf, he lost the bout via DQ after attacking the official. However, he stood tall following a brutal assault on Strowman.

Jacob Fatu has terrorized the WWE roster since his debut. The former MLW Heavyweight Champion even claimed that he was just getting started following Solo Sikoa's loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat on RAW's Netflix premiere.

Fatu's feud with Strowman began the night Sikoa walked out of the arena, refusing to break his silence on the defeat. The former Universal Champion saved LA Knight from a two-on-one situation against The Bloodline.

On the final SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event, Fatu and Strowman briefly brawled before Tonga prevented his stablemate from engaging in further action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback