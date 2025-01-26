Bayley sends a message to Jacob Fatu after his actions on live WWE TV

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 26, 2025 07:26 GMT
Bayley (left), Jacob Fatu (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Bayley (left), Jacob Fatu (right) (Image credits: wwe.com)

Jacob Fatu's promo from Saturday Night's Main Event caught Bayley's attention. On X/Twitter, she sent a message to the 32-year-old superstar.

Fatu was in action against Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event. While the match ended in a DQ, The Samoan Werewolf got the last laugh, as he left the former Universal Champion in a bloody mess.

On X/Twitter, Bayley praised Jacob Fatu for dropping the "YADADAMEAN" on live television.

".@jacobfatu_wwe just hit the “YADADAMEAN” on tv!!!!! That’s my Bay Area dawggggg," Bayley wrote.

Saturday Night's Main Event marked Fatu's second-ever televised singles match in WWE. Unfortunately for The Samoan Werewolf, he lost the bout via DQ after attacking the official. However, he stood tall following a brutal assault on Strowman.

Jacob Fatu has terrorized the WWE roster since his debut. The former MLW Heavyweight Champion even claimed that he was just getting started following Solo Sikoa's loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat on RAW's Netflix premiere.

Fatu's feud with Strowman began the night Sikoa walked out of the arena, refusing to break his silence on the defeat. The former Universal Champion saved LA Knight from a two-on-one situation against The Bloodline.

On the final SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event, Fatu and Strowman briefly brawled before Tonga prevented his stablemate from engaging in further action.

Edited by Pratik Singh
