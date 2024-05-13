Bayley sends a message to Liv Morgan on social media, responds to her one-word comment

Bayley has responded to a recent comment made by Liv Morgan on social media. The Role Model is the current WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown and Morgan is chasing the Women's World Championship on RAW.

At WrestleMania XL, Bayley once again won gold in WWE, capturing the Women's Championship. She dethroned her former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY to win the title. At Backlash France, The Role Model successfully defended her title in a Triple Threat Match against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi. This was her second defense of the title since winning it at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bayley's recent Instagram posts caught Morgan's attention. The former SmackDown Women's Champion went on to comment "Omg" on the former hugger's post. Reacting to Liv's comment, The Role Model sent a four-word message:

"Pam likes the outdoors."

Check out a screengrab of Morgan and Bayley's exchange:

Bayley previously proposed an idea to revitalize Liv Morgan's WWE career

Liv Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion, which remains her only singles championship accomplishment in WWE.

In 2020, Bayley suggested the idea to have Morgan switch brands from RAW to SmackDown. Speaking with Bleacher Report, the former NXT Women's Champion stated the following:

"Even though it's RAW, I would love to have Liv Morgan come over. I don't know how many times I have to say Liv Morgan and have her come to SmackDown. Mandy Rose and Sonya would be awesome. Even anyone in the NXT crowd. We've got the NXT crowd out there. Some of the girls watching us every week, I'd love to welcome them into the ring just to keep my skills sharp."

After returning during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Morgan came close to winning the Rumble and the Women's Elimination Chamber. However, she failed to do so and even came up short in winning the vacant Women's World Championship.

At the upcoming King and Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event, Morgan will challenge Becky Lynch for her newly won championship.

