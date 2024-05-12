Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, and more WWE Superstars react to Bayley's recent post

Bayley is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars on the main roster. The Role Model recently shared a post on social media that garnered reactions from several fellow superstars.

Bayley defended the WWE Women's Championship at Backlash France in a Triple Threat match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. The 34-year-old pinned The Glow to secure the win and retain her title in a chaotic ending to a back-and-forth three-way battle.

The former Damage CTRL leader appeared in a backstage interview on the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She took to Instagram earlier today to share multiple pictures of herself from her recent day out following the show.

You can check out her post below:

The post caught the attention of several WWE Superstars. Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, and Blair Davenport commented on the Instagram update. Several other fellow performers, including Nia Jax, CM Punk, and Natalya also liked the post.

You can check out some of the reactions on the Instagram post below:

Reactions on the Instagram update.

Bayley opens up on her rivalry with Damage CTRL

The first-ever WWE Women's Grandslam Champion accompanied Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on her return from injury at SummerSlam 2022. The trio confronted the then RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair following the latter's win over Becky Lynch. The Kabuki Warriors joined the faction later.

Damage CTRL went on to become one the most dominant groups in WWE. However, after months of teasing, the rest of the members turned against their Role Model following her win in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. Bayley then went on to dethrone IYO SKY at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, The Role Model shed light on her rivalry with her former stablemates. Bayley claimed that she knew her former stablemates would attack her:

"Yeah, if you would have seen when they attacked me that day, I definitely saw it coming. It was a long time coming, I think. I feel now, looking back in hindsight, that they were just waiting for the right moment, and I think they thought I was a little dumber than I really am, you know? They thought they were outsmarting me, but I've been doing this a lot longer than they have at this level. I've had my share of turns and all that stuff, so I had the experience, and I saw it coming," she said.

You can watch her comments in the video below:

Bayley's former teammates were drafted to Monday Night RAW on Night Two of the WWE Draft 2024, ending their rivalry for the time being. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Damage CTRL following their switch to the red brand.

