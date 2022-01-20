"I hate you" - Bayley sends a message to WWE Superstar returning after 5 years

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley continues to remain highly active on social media amidst her WWE absence. She has now sent a message to Summer Rae during their friendly Twitter banter.

Rae is set to return to Vince McMahon's promotion in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match after being released in 2017. Recently, she shared a throwback picture of herself, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair on Twitter.

The Role Model replied to the same, accusing Summer Rae of breaking her headband, which she can be seen wearing in the picture above. Staying in her heel character, she told Rae, "I hate you".

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @DanielleMoinet You broke my headband I hate you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @DanielleMoinet You broke my headband I hate you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The two have had quite a bit of friendly Twitter banter over the last few days after Summer Rae's Royal Rumble return announcement.

Replying to a tweet from WWE asking fans who are they most excited to see in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, Bayley wrote the lyrics of Summer Rae's WWE entrance theme "Rush of Power". Rae noticed the same and replied to it by requesting The Role Model to put her over.

"Oh put me over sis, you trying to to take over with me or nah?" wrote Rae.

Could we see Bayley as a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble match?

WWE has successfully managed to build a lot of hype around this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

They have achieved this by announcing several major returns and entrants for the bout, including multiple Hall of Famers like Lita, The Bella Twins, and more. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has also announced herself to enter the match, further raising the stakes.

However, the biggest announcement was that of former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James. The company acknowledging another top promotion like IMPACT Wrestling on their programming has led fans to speculate what other "forbidden door" surprises could be in store this year.

As for Bayley, she has been out of action since July 2021 due to an injury that she faced while training in the performance center. A stage like Royal Rumble would be perfect for her to return and fans are hoping to see her as a surprise entrant in the match and even win it all.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, all that would come down to whether she will be medically cleared to compete at the show.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bayley will return at Royal Rumble? Yes No 5 votes so far