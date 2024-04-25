Bayley sends a message to Trick Williams after his NXT Championship win

Bayley sent out a congratulatory message to the new NXT Champion, Trick Williams.

At WrestleMania XL, Bayley became a champion, capturing the WWE Women's Championship with a statement victory over IYO SKY. Similar to The Role Model, Williams can also call himself a champion after dethroning Ilja Dragunov in week one of NXT Spring Breakin'. In the past, Williams has come close to winning the title but failed to do so.

Following Williams' victory on this week's NXT TV, he was congratulated by numerous WWE Superstars, including Bayley. The Women's Champion praised the NXT Champion for his connection with the WWE Universe.

"Congratulations Trick! The connection that you have with those fans is rare and will take you to places you never dreamt of. But having dat GOLD to share with them is icing on da cake! This is that perfect combo #wwenxt," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Shawn Michaels praised Trick Williams after his NXT Championship win

WWE legend Shawn Michaels praised Trick Williams after he captured the NXT Championship at Spring Breakin'.

In a video shared by the Heart Break Kid on Twitter/X, he praised Willaims for his dedication to professional wrestling and becoming a WWE Superstar. He said:

"But Trick is just a prime example of somebody, coming from the Philadelphia Eagles, not quite making it in football, and then dedicating himself to becoming a WWE Superstar, and then committing himself like he’s done day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year, and it’s only been two of them and you see the pinnacle at which he’s risen to it."

Expand Tweet

After Trick Williams' victory over Ilja Dragunov, the now-former champion is expected to move up to the main roster, as part of the upcoming Draft. On the other hand, Williams will focus on leading the NXT brand. This is his second championship victory on the brand having previously held the NXT North American Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback