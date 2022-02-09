"I like da looks" - Bayley sends a message to two former champions ahead of her potential return

Bayley has sent a message to WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars, Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai. In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0, The Role Model took to Twitter to react to a segment from the show.

On this week's episode of NXT 2.0, Io Shirai took the fight to the Toxic Attraction, following Mandy Rose's successful defense of the NXT Women's Championship against Kay Lee Ray.

Despite not winning the NXT women's title, KLR seemed quite happy that Shirai had her back. By the looks of it, Bayley is also pleased to see Ray form an alliance with the former NXT Women's Champion.

"I like da looks of dat" - wrote the former SmackDown Women's Champion on social media.

Check out Bayley's response to Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai forming an alliance in their feud against the Toxic Attraction:

In the main event of this week's episode of NXT 2.0, Mandy Rose defeated the former NXT UK Women's Champion, courtesy of interference from the Toxic Attraction. In the closing stages of the title match, Jacy Jayne distracted the referee, allowing Gigi Dolin to take out Ray from the match.

Bayley is currently sidelined with an injury she suffered months ago

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is currently sidelined after tearing her ACL at the WWE Performance Center in mid-2021. It was initially reported that she would miss around nine months of TV time due to the injury.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley recently teased a potential return ahead of the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Role Model tweeted out a leg emoji, perhaps suggesting that she has fully recovered from her injury and is on her way back to in-ring action.

Check out the tweet below:

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also missed the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. The WWE Universe expected her to make a return as a surprise entrant in this year's Rumble match but that wasn't the case to be.

