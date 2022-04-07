"I’m over it" - Bayley sends message to WWE Universe after missing WrestleMania

Bayley claims to be over not getting a WrestleMania match two years in a row.

WrestleMania 38 weekend has come and gone, and while the WWE Universe expected to see the surprise return of the former women's grand slam champion, it didn't happen.

Since then, the WWE Universe has been very vocal on social media regarding the former hugger's absence from WWE programming. Bayley caught wind of the complaints and responded to them on social media as only she could, tweeting out:

"Hello you idiots can you please be respectful to the injured?!??? Yeah yah big deal I wasn't booked on WM 37 but I'm over it and so should you!!!! AND I missed this yr thanks to you guys!!!! Let it go!!! I moved on. I never think about it!!! PS - Yes I fix wigs as a side hustle."

Bayley felt bad for yelling at her fans on Twitter and held a Q&A because of it

While Bayley is tremendous at playing a heel on both WWE programming and social media, she proved that she does very much have a heart tweeting again an hour later that she felt bad for yelling and decided to hold an impromptu Q&A with her fans to make up for it.

"Ok I feel bad for yelling. Not ALL of you are mean. I'll make it up to you, I got some free time so use #iMissMyBayley for some Q&A," Bayley tweeted minutes later.

There is, unfortunately, no timetable on the former champion's return to the squared circle currently, but the WWE Universe clearly hopes that it happens sooner rather than later.

What do you make of Bayley's comments? Do you think she's truly over missing the last two WrestleManias in a row? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

