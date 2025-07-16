Bayley sends one-word message after disappointing WWE result

Bayley shared a message on social media after her loss on RAW. The Role Model went up against her former tag team partner, Lyra Valkyria, to determine the number one contender for Becky Lynch's Intercontinental Championship.

The back-and-forth match eventually saw Valkyria prevail after she escaped a crossface to hit the Nightwing finisher for a pinfall victory. The defeat comes off as a disappointing result for Bayley, who was hoping to win the Women's Intercontinental Title for the first time.

Despite the outcome, the former SmackDown Women's Champion showed appreciation for the match on Monday. The bout was highly praised by fans and professionals, and Bayley also acknowledged it with a one-word message on X/Twitter.

"Poetic," she wrote while sharing some photos from the contest.

Bayley's defeat on RAW follows a disappointing result at Evolution as well. She squared off against Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

The finish of the match came when Bayley connected with a Roseplant on Valkyria and went for the cover, only for Lynch to get a backslide cover on her and secure the pin.

Bayley shared an emotional message after Evolution

Bayley remained upbeat despite the outcome at Evolution. This was only the second all-women's premium live event held by WWE, and that too after a gap of seven years.

Following the event, Bayley shared an image from outside the arena where fans can be seen lined up and showing their support for the WWE's women's division.

"I cannot explain the feeling in the arena last night but it was reminiscent of the early NXT days for me. Some kind of magic and so full of love. Thank you to every person that showed up in support, and thank you all for watching. This picture sums up my night," she wrote on X/Twitter.

It remains to be seen what direction WWE has planned for Bayley following her recent losses.

