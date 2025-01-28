Bayley sends a one-word message to Rhea Ripely following WWE RAW exchange

WWE Superstar Bayley sent a message to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley following their short exchange backstage on Monday Night RAW. The Role Model transferred from SmackDown to the red brand last week.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, the 35-year-old interrupted The Eradicator's backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. The former Damage CTRL leader insinuated she would win the Women's Royal Rumble Match and challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The inaugural WWE Grand Slam Champion recently took to Instagram stories to post a picture from the backstage segment with Rhea Ripley. She greeted the latter with a one-word message:

"Sup," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram story by clicking here or in the picture below:

The Role Model teases a WrestleMania match with Rhea Ripley (Picture courtesy: Bayley's Instagram Story)

Bayley mocks long-time rival on WWE RAW

During an appearance on Monday Night RAW before getting transferred to the red brand, Bayley fired shots at Michael Cole to reignite her rivalry with the veteran commentator.

While talking to Cathy Kelley during the commercial, the former WWE Women's Champion mocked Cole, stating she felt sorry for Pat McAfee for having to sit next to the 56-year-old each week. She suggested the veteran say nice things about her in her hometown of San Jose.

"Hey you big idiot! Pat [McAfee], I'm so sorry you have to sit next to him every single week. I mean, this guy, he's got a big old mouth. Every time we're in the back, he gives me crap about being in makeup, about getting my hair done. And I want you to know that this is my hometown, okay? So you better talk about me very very nicely. Let's say Michael Cole is an idiot on 'Three,' okay? One. Two. Three. [Crowd joins in] Michael Cole is an idiot," she said.

You can check out her comments in the video below:

With Bayley moving to Monday Night RAW, the fans can expect her to have regular back-and-forths with Michael Cole.

