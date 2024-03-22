Bayley sends a two-word message to Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bayley took to social media to send a two-word message to Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Role Model was recently in singles action against Dakota Kai in last week's episode of the blue brand. The match ended via a DQ after interference from Damage CTRL, although Naomi did come to Bayley's aid. The numbers advantage proved too much and the stablemates ended the night on a positive note.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bayley shared photos alongside Kai and Sky during their days together in Damage CTRL.

"Damaged Goods" wrote Bayley

Damage CTRL was formed in 2022 at SummerSlam when a returning Bayley introduced Kai and Sky as her stablemates. The trio went on to confront Bianca Belair after her match against Becky Lynch.

Dakota Kai wants to face Bayley in a match at WrestleMania

Dakota Kai revealed that she wants to face Bayley in a match at WrestleMania. She briefly spoke about the importance of The Role Model in her career.

Speaking on 97.7 QLZ, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion stated that she had known her former Damage CTRL stablemate for a decade. Kai said:

"I know we just had a match on Friday, but Bayley has been part of my wrestling career, even before I was with the company, we've known each other for ten years. She's had a big part to play, obviously, with my time in the company and my coming back. I think there is a lot of history there and it would be really special for us to have that moment. It could be any capacity. If it was WrestleMania, that would be insane, but anything at all, that would be a really special fairytale story for us. Our paths are entwined, we're gonna have to do it at some point."

Bayley will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. Sky had won the title after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam last year over Bianca Belair.

