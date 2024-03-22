"Our paths are entwined" - 4-time WWE champion wants to face Bayley at WrestleMania

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY has a monumental task as Bayley is determined to dethrone her at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, a former multi-time champion wants to face The Role Model at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Dakota Kai and Bayley crossed paths before the two started Damage CTRL on WWE's main roster alongside IYO SKY. The two stars have a rich history and often supported each other during their time as performers in the world of professional wrestling.

However, things have turned bitter between the two as Kai sided with Damage CTRL over Bayley. Speaking on 97.7 QLZ, the former 2-time NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion spoke about a potential match against The Role Model at the Grandest Stage of Them All:

"I know we just had a match on Friday, but Bayley has been part of my wrestling career, even before I was with the company, we've known each other for ten years. She's had a big part to play, obviously, with my time in the company and my coming back. I think there is a lot of history there and it would be really special for us to have that moment. It could be any capacity. If it was WrestleMania, that would be insane, but anything at all, that would be a really special fairytale story for us. Our paths are entwined, we're gonna have to do it at some point." [H/T - Fightful]

Bayley sends a message to Dakota Kai and Damage CTRL following WWE SmackDown

A few years ago, Damage CTRL was born when Bayley returned to WWE and aligned herself with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The trio caused havoc in the women's division on Monday Night RAW and captured gold during their initial run with the promotion.

However, the dynamics of the faction started to change when SKY became the centerpiece and sidelined The Role Model after the group was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. Later, The Genius of The Sky became the WWE Women's Champion after she cashed in her MITB contract at SummerSlam 2023.

Unfortunately for Bayley, the members of the faction turned on her after the addition of Asuka and Kairi Sane. On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the villainous group sent a message to The Role Model via a beatdown.

Later, Bayley sent a message to the group and issued a warning. She claimed that she would take out every member of the group one by one before they reached Philadelphia for their title match.

