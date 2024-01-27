Bayley sends a wholesome message to Mercedes Moné on her birthday

Bayley took to social media to send a wholesome message to Mercedes Moné on her birthday.

Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is a former RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and former Women's Tag Team Champion. She held the Women's Tag Team Championships with Bayley and Trinity Fatu.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Bayley sent a birthday message dedicated to Moné.

"Happy birthday to my favorite @themercedesvarnado," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:

Bayley opened up about having one more match against Mercedes Moné

During their time together in WWE, Bayley and Mercedes Moné crossed paths on multiple occasions. Their match from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn is regarded as one of the best women's matches of all time.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Role Model discussed the possibility of having another match with her former tag team partner. She stated that the two will always be "destined" for one more match. Bayley said:

“We’ll always be destined for one more match... Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever."

Bayley added:

“I don’t have chemistry in the ring with anyone else like I do with her. No one teaches me like her. She’s my [Michael] Jordan... I’ll beat her at that every time. I can beat her at most games like that. But when it comes to wrestling, it’s 50-50.”

Bayley is currently a member of Damage CTRL and the leader of the faction. On the other hand, Moné made her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom after her WWE departure.

She is a former IWGP Women's Champion. She won the title after beating Bayley's current Damage CTRL stablemate, Kairi Sane.

