Bayley shares cryptic update after recent injury announcement

Bayley was written off WWE TV this past weekend when she was attacked backstage ahead of Night One of WrestleMania.

The former Women's Champion was later replaced in her Women's Tag Team Championship match by Becky Lynch, and it was announced on RAW that she would be out for the foreseeable future after suffering a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum.

The popular star's fans have been pushing for her return soon and have already spoken out about how harsh it was for her to miss WrestleMania. That being said, The Role Model recently shared a cryptic message on her social media.

The image is of the Paramore song "Sanity." Interestingly, Bayley chose this song, since there are lyrics including:

"No one home, but the void is loud, Echoes around my empty house, Synapses are slowing down. This must be the void they always talk about."

What does this mean for Bayley's WWE future?

Bayley was surprisingly cut from WrestleMania, but she recently told Chris Van Vliet that she still has a year and a half left on her current WWE contract.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion could be on the sidelines now for several months, but she has a storyline to return to because she will want to know who was behind the attack.

At present, Becky Lynch appears to be the prime suspect after she recently turned on Lyra Valkyria, and it's well-known that she was there for Night One of WrestleMania, so she had the opportunity.

When she returns to RAW, she could get involved in a feud with Becky Lynch, but it depends on how long she is sidelined and how serious the injuries are that Michael Cole claimed she suffered following the attack.

It will be interesting to see if she returns to pick up where she left off.

