Bayley shares emotional update after monumental Royal Rumble moment

WWE Superstar Bayley has shared an emotional update after her monumental win at Royal Rumble 2024.

This year's Women's Rumble match showcased some amazing returns and debuts of top stars, including Naomi, who returned to the promotion after two and a half years. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made a record of lasting over an hour inside the ring, but it was shortly broken by The Role Model, who won the match.

Bayley recently took to her Instagram to share an emotional update after winning the Royal Rumble.

The Damage CTRL member wrote that she was thankful for all the messages she received from everyone, including people from her past.

"I truly can’t thank everyone enough for all the love I’ve received over this past weekend. On my flight home today I was able to go through all the messages and really soak in every word. It was pretty crazy to see how many people from all different walks of my life, past and present, knew how special this night was for me. And not just in the obvious way, but in all the real ways," she wrote.

The 34-year-old further mentioned that she appreciated everyone in her life, from her family to her fans, who made her feel special.

"I appreciate each and every one of you. To my friends, my chikas, my family, my coworkers, my locker room, my idols, all the way to the fans who’ve stuck around on my journey for all these years - thank you for making me feel so damn special. I’ll never forget that feeling," she added.

Former WWE writer explained the reason behind Bayley's Royal Rumble win

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believes The Role Model won the Rumble because the company wanted to book a match between her and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

"I think Bayley went over for a couple of reasons. Firstly, they wanted Bayley vs. IYO SKY. And number two is, they really wanted to reward Bayley. Triple H made that clear at the press conference and I get that bro."

Many fans believe the 34-year-old might leave the Damage CTRL soon and face IYO SKY for the title at WWE WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the star's future.

