Bayley shares emotional update regarding WWE return

Is it finally time for Bayley to make her triumphant return to WWE?

A year ago, the former WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion suffered an unfortunate knee injury right before the company was ready to leave the ThunderDome and return to the road to perform in front of the WWE Universe.

It was initially reported that she would be out for nine months, but the severity of the injury has put her out for much longer.

The former Hugger is now reflecting upon the last year of her life with a music video on her Instagram page to the tune of "Simmer" by Hayley Williams. The video focused on the fact that she was only supposed to be out for nine months, along with several shots of her rehabbing to prepare for her return to the ring.

Alongside the video, the WWE Superstar placed a simple caption reading:

"One year *hourglass emoji*," Bayley posted on her Instagram.

The WWE Universe is wondering if Bayley will return in time for SummerSlam

With SummerSlam only a few weeks away, fans are awaiting to see if Bayley will make it back to the ring in time for the second biggest premium live event of the year.

With Liv Morgan already booked for a rematch against Ronda Rousey, this currently leaves RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair looking for a challenger for her title at SummerSlam.

The former Women's Grand Slam Champion was initially set to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship last year at Money in the Bank before her injury. So a return to face Belair in a match she never got would certainly be poetic justice.

One thing is evident from the last year of WWE programming, and that is that the former Hugger's presence has been very much missed by the WWE Universe. Whenever she returns, it's clear that she'll provide a much-needed boost to the company's women's division.

