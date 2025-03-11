Bayley shares a heartbreaking message after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bayley faced a major setback on Monday Night RAW this week. She reacted to this with an interesting message on social media.

The latest episode of the red brand saw The Role Model battle Raquel Rodriguez in a number one contender's match for Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship. The two stars had the back-and-forth encounter, with some shenanigans from Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

In the end, a suicide dive attempt backfired on Bayley as Raquel Rodriguez caught and slammed her on the commentary table. While she made her way back to the ring at the nine count, Big Mami Cool immediately hit a big boot on her and followed up with the Tejana Bomb for the victory.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), The Role Model said that just going "above and beyond" isn't enough to get wins in WWE currently, likely expressing her frustration at Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan's distractions during the match on RAW.

"Above and beyond just ain’t good enough these days 😌😝😏," wrote Bayley.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley tries to take her revenge on The Judgment Day by going after the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in the coming weeks.

