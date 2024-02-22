Bayley shares heartbreaking update ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bayley recently shared a heartbreaking update ahead of the go-home SmackDown for Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and, with it, a title shot at The Show of Shows. On the February 2 edition of the blue brand, The Role Model chose IYO SKY as her WrestleMania XL opponent after the Damage CTRL members betrayed her. It resulted in the former leader of the faction finally parting ways with the group after months of teasing.

Bayley recently took to X to share a heartbreaking update ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The former Women's Money In The Bank winner posted multiple pictures with longtime friends, including Mercedes Mone (f.k.a Sasha Banks), IYO SKY, and the Kabuki Warriors.

The former NXT Champion has had numerous memories with these superstars. However, she is no longer associated with them after her exclusion from Damage CTRL.

You can check the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley opens up about a potential match with former WWE champion

Bayley and Mercedes Moné share a lot of history. From being an iconic tag team to having one of the most talked about rivalries in female wrestling, the two veteran performers have entertained the fans with their palpable chemistry.

Expand Tweet

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion opened up about the possibility of having another match with the former Sasha Banks. She stated they would always remain destined to have one more match:

“We’ll always be destined for one more match [...] Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We are going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever. I don’t have chemistry in the ring with anyone else like I do with her. No one teaches me like her. She’s my [Michael] Jordan [...] I’ll beat her at that every time. I can beat her at most games like that. But when it comes to wrestling, it’s 50-50,” she said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

With Mone seemingly heading to AEW, The Role Model would have to wait a little longer to get in the ring with the former. However, her focus currently would be on dethroning her former stablemate at The Show of Shows.

Will Bayley win the Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE