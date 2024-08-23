Bayley shares heartfelt message about her WWE Women's Championship reign

Bayley lost her WWE Women's Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. She has now shared a heartfelt message about her reign.

The Role Model surprised the world when she won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble this year. However, her life changed after this win. She was soon betrayed by her own stablemates in Damage CTRL, which made her challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Bayley was able to end IYO SKY's reign by capturing the title. She then proved to be a fighting champion, defending the title at every opportunity for the next four months. That continued until she met her most fearsome challenger, Nia Jax, at WWE SummerSlam on August 3. Despite her best efforts, Nia Jax destroyed The Role Model and walked away with the win, thereby ending her reign at 118 days.

Trending

Bayley has now taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt message as she reminisced about her title reign.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA SCOTLAND MEXICO JAPAN All over the US. Every SD, every live event. Took dis sum b**ch all over the globe in a short 4 months," she wrote.

Check out her post here.

Expand Tweet

Bayley praised Jordynne Grace's performance at the Royal Rumble

WWE kicked off its partnership with TNA earlier this year at the Royal Rumble when Jordynne Grace entered the Women's Royal Rumble. This sent shockwaves throughout the industry as no one saw it coming. Although Grace didn't win the match, her performance was noteworthy and caught everyone's attention.

During an interview with NYC Demon Diva, Bayley praised Grace's performance in the match and the way she carried herself in the locker room.

"I mean, everybody keeps bringing up Jordynne Grace just because she is awesome. You know, she did great in the Rumble. It was fun to watch her go, and I really appreciate the way she carried herself in the locker room. So that showed me a lot just at the Rumble."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Role Model now that she is no longer champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback