Bayley shares a heartwarming update; Jimmy Uso and Naomi react

WWE Superstar Bayley shared a heartwarming social media update ahead of Monday Night RAW. Several fellow stars, including Jimmy Uso and Naomi, reacted to The Role Model's post.After multiple back-to-back in-ring appearances in Australia and Japan, the inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion attended the most recent NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons. The 36-year-old was accompanied by fellow WWE stars and her real-life family. She took to Instagram to share multiple pictures and videos from the game and penned a heartwarming message in the caption.&quot;When my family meets mi familia, it’s best feeling in the world ❤️ Australia ➡️Japan ➡️ HOME. Thank you @49ers @levisstadium for hosting us!!! What a life 😭 And we got that W!!!! #FTTB,&quot; she wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Instagram update caught the attention of many present and past WWE stars. While some of them, including CM Punk, Nia Jax, Cora Jade, Braun Strowman, and more, liked the post, several others, including soon-to-be parents Jimmy Uso and Naomi, who featured heavily in the photos and clips, dropped comments.&quot;We don’t deserve you Bay 😘,&quot; wrote Naomi.&quot;Thankyou for the memory!☺️,&quot; wrote Jimmy Uso.Naomi and Jimmy Uso's comments on Bayley's post (Picture credits: Instagram)Wrestling veteran calls out WWE over Bayley's recent bookingFor weeks, Bayley has been teasing going back to either of her two past personas, the babyface 'Hugger' or the heel 'Role Model'. The former Damage CTRL leader keeps switching attributes of the two personalities.Speaking on a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, wrestling veteran Vince Russo noted that he wasn't sure where the creative team was headed with the storyline. He compared it with the characters of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson's popular Gothic horror novella.&quot;Where can you possibly go with that? It's going to go okay, bro. Though we did last week, we got the trigger. Now, when she gets slapped, she turns into Dr. Jekyll. But it's like, Mac, think about that, I am a writer. There's no place to go with that, bro. Like, there is absolutely no place to go, zero.&quot; Russo said.After weeks of uncertainty regarding their alliance, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria secured a massive win last week on RAW. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the duo.