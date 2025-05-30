Bayley shares major return update amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to social media to share a massive update on her return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The Role Model has been absent from television since April 2025.
At WrestleMania 41, Bayley was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Ahead of The Show of Shows, the former Damage CTRL member was taken out by a mysterious person, whose identity was later revealed to be Becky Lynch. Since this attack, The Role Model hasn't been on WWE TV.
Amid her absence, Bayley recently took to Instagram to share a massive update on her impending return to the Stamford-based promotion. The former Women's Champion posted a photo of her wrestling boots lying inside the ring at Dustin Rhodes' wrestling academy, seemingly confirming that she was training to be back on WWE television.
Check out her post below:
Vince Russo believes WWE does not want to invest in Bayley
During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo said that he believed the Triple H-led creative team needed to change Bayley's character drastically.
Russo added that he felt the company does not want to invest too much in The Role Model's on-screen persona.
"There is nothing there. You have to do something. I mean, something needs to be done to totally bro, to revitalize the character. And it seems, it seems every time they wanna do that, it's either turn her a babyface or turn her a heel. It's like they never wanna put the work or the investment in."
Check out the video below:
Bayley might start a feud with Becky Lynch upon her return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Role Model's future.