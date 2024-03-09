Bayley shares a photo with Cody Rhodes, sends a four-word message after WWE SmackDown

Bayley took to social media to share a photo with Cody Rhodes. She also sent a four-word message.

Bayley and Rhodes are the respective winners of the 2024 Women's and Men's Royal Rumble Matches. The Role Model will challenge for the WWE Women's Championship and The American Nightmare will challenge for the WWE Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley shared a photo with Rhodes, as the duo were seen sporting their Royal Rumble winner T-shirts.

"KNOW YOUR ROLE MODEL" wrote Bayley

Check out Bayley's Instagram post:

Dutch Mantell discussed the closing segment of SmackDown featuring Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and The Bloodline

During the closing segment of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins came face-to-face with The Rock and Roman Reigns. The People's Champion previously proposed a tag team match featuring himself and The Tribal Chief against the duo of Rhodes and Rollins.

On SmackDown, the challenge was accepted. However, Rhodes also got one over The Rock, as he slapped the latter during the closing moments of the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed the closing moments of the show. He said:

"No, I think at this point, I think it doesn't make a lot of difference. This is better, so who is going to screw who first, and that's what it's going to come down to. I think having Roman stay, but anyway, Rock is almost a babyface again, and this is the way you want heels to be."

Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the WWE Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

On the other hand, Bayley is set to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's Championship. She was recently betrayed by Damage CTRL.

