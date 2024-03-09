"The Rock is almost a babyface again" - WWE legend reacts after explosive Cody Rhodes slap on SmackDown (Exclusive)

This week's SmackDown ended with Cody Rhodes shocking the world with a slap to The Rock. A stunned Roman Reigns looked on as the show went off the air, and Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts in the segment and its aftermath on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

With WWE confirming the tag team match for night one, all eyes were on the four men in the main event segment on SmackDown, and they most certainly delivered the goods as Cody Rhodes made Rock pay for seemingly crossing the line.

Before the explosive ending, The Rock came out to an electrifying entrance, and it was suggested that The Great One's presence once again took the shine away from Roman Reigns.

Dutch Mantell had no problems with The Rock seemingly being the more important figure, as he knew a screwjob was just around the corner. Whether it was Roman turning or The Rock beating his cousin, Mantell wasn't worried about the immediate future.

Moreover, as he stated below, Dutch Mantell believed Rock looked like a babyface again:

"No, I think at this point, I think it doesn't make a lot of difference. This is better, so who is going to screw who first, and that's what it's going to come down to. I think having Roman stay, but anyway, Rock is almost a babyface again, and this is the way you want heels to be." [29:00 onwards]

Dutch Mantell talked about the importance of heels being entertaining, and Dwayne Johnson, given his experience and reputation, visibly has no trouble being the villain but also gives fans a must-watch TV.

Mantell continued:

"Heels have to be entertaining, they have got to get heat, they've got to say things that involve the fans, and that's Rock's game anyway. Don't talk about your opponent, but I do like The Rock giving everybody a name." [30:08 onwards]

Dutch Mantell praised WWE's new management for reading the room and altering the course of The Bloodline saga, which would have probably not happened during Vince McMahon's regime.

The former WWE manager could sense that talents were enjoying themselves right now, and the results were all there to be seen, with Triple H and the team consistently putting out strong shows ahead of WrestleMania.

