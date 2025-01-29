Bayley shares a photo of her wearing newly formed WWE faction's shirt

WWE Superstar Bayley has shared a photo of her wearing a Chemical X shirt. The faction consists of Gigi Dolin, Tatum Paxley, and Shotzi, whom The Role Model tagged on her Instagram story.

On the November 26, 2024, edition of NXT, the returning Dolin saved Paxley from Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx). She formed an alliance with Paxley before the returning Shotzi saved the pair from Fatal Influence.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bayley shared a photo of her wearing a Chemical X shirt.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:

In recent weeks, Bayley has appeared on NXT. She teamed up with the NXT Women's Champion, Giulia, on this week's show in a tag team match against Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

WWE also confirmed a Triple Threat Match for Vengeance Day with Giulia set to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Bayley and Perez.

Bayley opened up on the difference between the WWE main roster and NXT's

Bayley has opened up about the difference between the main roster and NXT. The Role Model is a former NXT Women's Champion and recently returned to the brand.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel, she said the following:

“It’s the intimacy we had with the crowd there,” Bayley said. “You couldn’t fake it, couldn’t just cruise by and hope this will look good on TV, whether it was your match or your ring entrance. When you’re making eye-to-eye contact with fans and can hear any conversation, it keeps you honest. It really taught me that if I show what I’m really feeling, you can’t fool anybody. I carry that with me — it really helps me connect with myself through the art of WWE."

Bayley will also compete in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match while having her sights set on the NXT Women's Title.

