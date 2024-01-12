Bayley shares photos of her reunion with Mercedes Moné outside of WWE

Bayley took to social media to share photos of her reunion with Mercedes Moné. The former tag team partners were spotted together at the Self Reliance premiere.

In 2019, Bayley and Moné became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The duo held the titles on two separate occasions and also crossed paths against each other on numerous occasions.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley shared photos from the Self Reliance premiere, as she was seen alongside Moné and actor Jake Johnson:

"I asked him who he thought was going to win the 2024 #RoyalRumble Thank you @mrjakejohnson for the invitation to celebrate your new movie, so happy to finally meet you in person! What a night #SelfReliance comes out tomorrow (2/12) on @hulu! Check it out idiots," wrote Bayley

Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Mercedes Moné signing with AEW

According to rumors, Mercedes Moné could be on her way to AEW or return to WWE.

Eric Bischoff provided his take on Moné possibly signing with AEW. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed that AEW won't benefit from signing Moné. He said:

"Nothing. I mean, how many times have we seen big names come from from WWE to AEW, and people speculating about how it's going to impact the business, and what's gonna happen, and nothing happens. It doesn't matter who you bring in there. I made the comment and I'm gonna make it again. AEW is quickly becoming TNA."

Bischoff added:

"The television audience continues to deteriorate while WWE's continues to grow. You look at their ticket sales, outside of anomalies or outliers I should say like, UK, and they're not doing nearly as well as they were in the past. Look at their Dynamite shows. Check out WrestleTix on social media and you can see their ticket sales. They're playing in 10,000 or 15,000 seat venues, but they're scaling them down to 4,000 and a week before the event, they haven't sold out yet. So it doesn't matter."

It now remains to be seen if Mercedes Moné and Bayley end up reuniting in WWE at some point down the road.

