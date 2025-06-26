Bayley shares rare personal update amid sudden WWE absence

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to social media to share a rare personal update ahead of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The Role Model might not be at the event.

After being absent from WWE TV for almost two months, Bayley returned to the company on the June 9, 2025, edition of RAW to attack Becky Lynch. The female stars locked horns for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in this week's episode of the red brand's show. The bout ended in a DQ after Lyra Valkyria's interference.

The Role Model recently took to Instagram to share a rare update from her day out with WWE stars Sheamus and Grayson Waller. They were together at American football player Travis Kelce's Tight Ends and Friends concert, where famous pop singer Taylor Swift surprised fans with her performance. In her post's caption, Bayley wrote that they were a massive fan of Swift before thanking Kelce and the Tight End University for hosting the trio.

"We are #Swifties. Thank you @gkittle and @te_university for such an amazing night!!! What a life 😍🤠," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

This was a rare update from Bayley, as it confirmed her sudden absence from the Stamford-based promotion's programming. She has not traveled to Saudi Arabia for either the upcoming SmackDown or Night of Champions.

Bayley might face Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WWE Evolution 2025

During a recent WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, it was revealed that the Triple H-led creative team might be headed in a direction of Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Evolution, scheduled for July 13, 2025.

"The only thing I can really speak about, and we saw it last night, [is] the three-way forming between Becky, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria. That seems to be in play for Evolution, but the Liv injury [is] still affecting things; they've had a full week to figure it out. [I] don't know where certain matches stand because of that, but the one that does seem clear is this three-way for the Intercontinental Championship," WrestleVotes said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Bayley's future.

