Bayley shows frustration after teasing a massive heel turn in WWE

Bayley shared her frustration on social media after not being able to make it to the SummerSlam card so far. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is not happy with how things are unfolding heading into The Biggest Party of The Summer and made sure to let her feelings be known.Popular rapper Cardi B is set to be the host for WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Ahead of the show, the singer has been engaging in online banter with a few stars from WWE's women's division.Last week, responding to a tweet from Triple H about seeing who would step up to Cardi B at SummerSlam, Bayley said that she was free. However, the rapper didn't entertain this idea, and on Friday asked WWE's CCO to &quot;leave her at home.&quot;Now, following SmackDown, the former WWE Women's Champion has responded to this tweet with a message, expressing her unhappiness at not being at the PLE in New Jersey on August 2 and 3.&quot;Well you can thank Lyra ValKickmewhenimdownwhydontyou for this CARDI!!!!!!!!&quot; she wrote.On the July 14 edition of RAW, Lyra Valkyria beat the former Women's Royal Rumble winner in a hard-fought two-out-of-three falls match to earn a shot at Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.As such, The Role Model doesn't seem overly joyed at missing out on the PLE. It remains to be seen whether WWE puts her on the show with one week to go.Bayley teased a heel turn after SmackDownFollowing this week's edition of SmackDown, Bayley competed in a dark match against Lyra Valkyria.Coming out for the match, the veteran took the mic and expressed her frustrations for not being a part of SummerSlam and blamed her absence on Lyra.Lyra went on to beat her in the match, which also saw Bayley attempt a pinfall by getting her feet on the ropes.As things stand, The Role Model is set to miss SummerSlam, after missing out on competing at WrestleMania this year as well.