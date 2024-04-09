Bayley shows off impressive new look following WrestleMania victory

Bayley had an impressive showing at WrestleMania XL as she added another major achievement to her decorated career. The former Damage CTRL leader recently shared her new look via a social media update.

The 34-year-old won the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year to punch her ticket to a title match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. After weeks of teasing, The Role Model announced she would challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows. The two former stablemates competed in a hard-hitting back-and-forth contest on Night Two, which saw Bayley become the new champion after she nailed The Rose Plant on SKY.

Bayley made a grand entry for her championship match at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The challenger to SKY's title was seen sporting a new look.

On Monday, the newly crowned WWE Women's Champion shared her new look via Instagram. The Role Model also thanked her stylists in the caption.

Bayley sent a warning to IYO SKY before the match

Before the high-stakes contest, the current WWE Women's Champion sent a warning to her friend-turned-foe, IYO SKY. The Role Model shared a video of herself on Instagram, stating she wasn't feeling as nervous as she usually does before her matches at The Showcase of The Immortals.

"Surprisingly, not as nervous as most WrestleManias. So, I think IYO [SKY] should be very afraid because I feel a little freaking crazy. I really do. That's nuts! Normally, I'm crying at this time. Right now, I'm not crying! I'm pumped!" she said.

The historic win at WrestleMania XL marks Bayley's first-ever title win after she lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to former tag team partner Sasha Banks at Hell In A Cell 2020.

Notably, this was also the first time that the former Damage CTRL leader competed in a singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics between her and IYO SKY will play out in the coming weeks.

