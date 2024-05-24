Bayley shows off new look ahead of WWE SmackDown in Saudi Arabia

WWE Superstar Bayley's slow-burn ascend back to the top of the mountain culminated at WrestleMania XL. She became the Women's Champion capping off an angle involving fellow Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY that lasted a few months.

She is booked for tonight's episode of SmackDown, which is scheduled to emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a night before the King of the Ring Premium Live Event at the same venue.

The Women's Champion will compete against Chelsea Green in a non-title match. Bayley will be looking to silence Green once and for all after the latter has tried to get under her skin for weeks.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley shared a one-word message, along with a photograph of her new haircut, similar to the one she wore the last time she represented the Stamford-based company in the Middle East.

"بطلة - CHAMPION," wrote Bayley.

You can check out her post below:

Bayley's last title defense was at Backlash in Lyon, France, earlier this month. She successfully retained the belt against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat match. Aside from keeping the Women's Championship, an agenda the 34-year-old seems to have is to bring back an iconic event - a sequel to WWE Evolution.

Bayley is an advocate for more women's wrestling matches in WWE

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Bayley positively spoke about the addition of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, which was only introduced in 2021 and this year marks the sequel.

She praised the performers who took part in the tournament and noted that it put the spotlight on a division that was not getting a lot of opportunities:

"I love it. I wish that we could do more things like this. I think Queen of the Ring has been so special and such a good highlight for women that haven’t really gotten the time to show who they are and what they can do," said Bayley.

Bayley was seemingly snubbed at different points during the build-up to The Show of Shows earlier this year, notably at the Kickoff Press event in Las Vegas. There is also a common sentiment that many of the reigns of current champions are lacking depth.

Nevertheless, Bayley's been on the winning side of the spectrum consistently. As for this Saturday's King and Queen of the Ring PLE, the Role Model will not be defending her Women's Championship.