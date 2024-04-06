Bayley calls out WWE for WrestleMania snub

WWE Superstars are on their toes with WrestleMania XL being mere hours away. Bayley has just called the Stamford-based company out for a massive snub on the eve of the big event.

The Role Model is set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL this weekend. The match has been confirmed for Night Two, which is Sunday. Bayley earned the title shot against her former Damage CTRL stablemate by winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff special began at 5 pm ET this evening, and WWE tweeted a link to their YouTube stream. Bayley took to X/Twitter to respond, mocking the Stamford-based company for not booking her to appear.

"OH SHOOT MY INVITE GOT LOST AGAIN DANGIT D**N MAILMAN," Bayley shared.

Bayley and SKY did not appear on tonight's Kickoff special. The Genius of the Sky and The Role Model also did not appear on the latest edition of SmackDown, but a vignette aired to promote their match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bayley paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer

Bayley is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars in the women's division, but before that, she was a hardcore, lifelong wrestling fan.

Bayley narrated how she wanted to quit after one month at the Performance Center, but the late Dusty Rhodes believed in her and talked her into staying, which saved her career. The American Dream was working as NXT's head writer and creative director at that time.

The Role Model paid tribute to The American Dream while out and about in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for WrestleMania weekend. The former Damage CTRL leader wore Chalkline Apparel's reversible satin Dusty jacket and is officially licensed by World Wrestling Entertainment. She then posted the photo on her Instagram stories.

"It's not Mania without Dusty Rhodes," Bayley shared.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story below:

Bayley is hoping to win the WWE Women's Championship when she challenges IYO SKY on WrestleMania Sunday. She has held the NXT and RAW Women's Championships each on one occasion, and she had two reigns each with the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

