"They don’t like you at all" - WWE Superstar snaps back at Tamina Snuka’s reunion request

Bayley won't be satisfied until all the women on WWE's roster are mad at each other, and her latest target is RAW Superstar Tamina Snuka.

On last Friday's SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Naomi reunited to announce that they were coming for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships currently held by Queen Zelina and Carmella.

Tamina Snuka, who once teamed up with Banks and Naomi back in the day as the faction Team BAD, took to social media to voice support for her former stablemates and tease the idea of uniting with them. It's a suggestion that Bayley didn't take kindly to, as the former SmackDown Women's Champion tweeted out:

"@TaminaSnuka @NaomiWWE @SashaBanksWWE They told me they don't like you at all"

Bayley has been out of action since last July with a torn ACL, but she obviously isn't content to sit idly by. She's been antagonizing the women's roster for months, and it looks as though she can't wait to get back on television and start sowing chaos.

Naomi doesn't dispute Bayley's tweet about Tamina Snuka

Naomi did respond to Bayley's tweet, but instead of defending Tamina, she chose to flaunt her friendship with Sasha Banks at Bayley instead, tweeting out:

"@itsBayleyWWE @TaminaSnuka @SashaBanksWWE She's mine now muahahahaha #moscowmule"

However, this merely caused Bayley to play the instigator again. The former SmackDown Women's Champion taunted Naomi by claiming that Sasha didn't like her at all.

While it's clear that Bayley loves to have fun on social media, the WWE Universe is a lot more interested in when they'll get to see her return to RAW or SmackDown in the future. With WrestleMania a little over a month away, fans are hopeful she'll make a surprise return in March.

Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Bayley's comments? Do you think Naomi should have come to Tamina's defense instead of rubbing her friendship with Sasha Banks in Bayley's face? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

