Bayley snaps during match; her actions leave former WWE champion stunned

Bayley lost her cool during her match on RAW. Her actions moments later left a lot of people stunned.For the past few weeks, The Role Model has been absent from WWE TV. During this time, there have been vignettes of her where it seemed like she had been battling with a split personality. It looked like she was torn between her hugger gimmick and her heel persona. Last week on RAW, Lyra Valkyria defeated Roxanne Perez. After the match, Roxanne and Raquel Rodriguez attacked the former Women's Intercontinental Champion. The Role Model made her surprise return and saved her former tag team partner. Just when it looked like The Role Model was going to attack Lyra, she switched personalities and ran to hug Joe Tessitore. However, moments later, she snapped at Lyra Valkyria backstage.Tonight on WWE RAW, The Role Model was set to compete in a singles match against Roxanne Perez. Before the match, the former SmackDown Women's Champion approached Lyra Valkyria like nothing had happened last week and asked the latter to be in her corner for her match. During the match, Raquel attacked Bayley while the referee was distracted. This prompted Lyra Valkyria to get involved and attack Raquel. Roxanne then took out the former Women's Intercontinental Champion. This caused the Role Model to snap, and she destroyed Roxanne in seconds to win the match. Following the match, Lyra got in the ring and hugged the Role Model. However, the Role Model shoved her to the mat and yelled at her, which left Valkyria stunned.Bayley claims she is still not cool with IYO SKYBayley was the leader of Damage CTRL for a number of years. The group initially also included IYO SKY and Dakota before Kairi Sane and Asuka got added to the lineup. However, things went sideways after the Role Model won the Royal Rumble last year. Eventually, The Role Model broke out of the group and challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania.A fan recently posted a photo with IYO SKY from a meet and greet. The fan mentioned that IYO told her things are cool between her and Bayley. The Role Model responded, revealing that it wasn't the case.&quot;SHE F’N WISHES,&quot; The Role Model wrote.It will be interesting to see where this new gimmick of Bayley leads.