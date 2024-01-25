Bayley spotted with former WWE Superstar ahead of the Royal Rumble

WWE SmackDown star Bayley recently took to social media to share a photo of herself with former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze ahead of the Royal Rumble.

The Role Model is one of the few female stars who have declared her participation in the Women's Rumble match. The rest are Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Maxxine Dupri, and Ivy Nile. The Damage CTRL leader is the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion. She is also a former Money in the Bank winner and has headlined a Premium Live Event before. Winning the 30-woman match is still something she's yet to accomplish.

Bayley has seemingly been training with former WWE star Tyler Breeze heading into the Royal Rumble. She shared a photo on Instagram of her with Breeze next to a ring that has the Royal Rumble ring skirt.

In the picture, Tyler Breeze can be seen awkwardly staring at it, which could be a tease for Saturday night.

Bayley wants to win the Royal Rumble and face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

Damage CTRL has big plans at the moment. The Kabuki Warriors want to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, and The Role Model wants to win the Women's World Championship.

Speaking to The New York Post, Bayley stated that she wants to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. She also had good things to say about The Eradicator.

“If I’m able to work with her at WrestleMania, that would just be a dream match I [have] never even thought of before. She is obviously untouchable. She is the most talked about woman on TV right now and she backs it up. She doesn’t just have the look. She doesn’t just have the body. She doesn’t just have – besides Damage CTRL – a bada** group to align with. She’s so good and it makes me so mad," she said.

To accomplish her goal, Bayley will have to outlast 29 other women in the Royal Rumble match. It'll be interesting to see whether she accomplishes her goal.

