Bayley spotted with recently released WWE star after failing to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Bayley was spotted with a recently released WWE star. This comes after she failed to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW.

Ad

Carmella was one of the most entertaining stars on the WWE roster. As a result, she was on the receiving end of a major push and even won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. She is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion. Sadly, her promising career came to a halt when she suffered an injury during a live event in August 2022. She returned on the January 30, 2023, episode of RAW and wrestled a few matches before she went on hiatus due to her real-life pregnancy.

Ad

Trending

Since then, she hasn't been seen on WWE TV, and it was reported that her contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut expired earlier this year, meaning that she was no longer with the company.

However, it looks like she has maintained her friendship with stars that she developed while working for WWE. Bayley recently visited Carmella and took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of themselves and Carmella's baby. This post comes after The Role Model failed to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship last week on RAW due to interference from Lyra Valkyria.

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Check out the story here.

Screengrab of Bayley's Instagram Story (Credit: Bayley's Instagram)

Bayley could reportedly get another shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch attacked Bayley backstage to take her spot at WrestleMania 41, and The Role Model has been after The Man ever since she returned a few weeks ago. Last week on RAW, the former WWE Women's Champion challenged Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, but the match ended in a DQ after Lyra Valkyria got involved.

Ad

During a recent episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes stated that a Triple Threat match between Lynch, Valkyria, and The Role Model will likely take place at WWE Evolution 2.

"The only thing I can really speak about, and we saw it last night, [is] the three-way forming between Becky, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria. That seems to be in play for Evolution, but the Liv injury still affecting things, they've had a full week to figure it out, don't know where certain matches stand because of that, but the one that does seem clear is this three-way for the Intercontinental Championship," WrestleVotes said. [From 8:10 onwards]

It will be interesting to see who walks out of this Triple Threat match as the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!