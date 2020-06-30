Bayley stands up to USA Network for Peyton Royce

This time it isn't Sasha Banks who Bayley has stood up for.

Bayley and Peyton Royce are bitter rivals in the WWE.

Bayley is vocal about Peyton Royce's talent

Bayley has shown the WWE Universe that she isn't one to stay low and wait for opportunity to knock on her door. After dawning her new persona, we have witnessed a sizable change in Bayley's attitude. She has not only taken WWE's women's division by storm but has also taken over Twitter with her shots at other wrestlers and WWE as well. Recently, Bayley took Peyton Royce's side when the USA Network Tweeted about her.

Bayley defends Peyton Royce from USA Network on Twitter

Last night's WWE RAW saw Peyton Royce go one on one with Ruby Riott. The IIconics member made quick work of Riott and walked away with the win last night. After her match, the USA Network praised Peyton Royce for her in-ring work in a tweet.

"Some of the greatest wrestling we've seen yet from @PeytonRoyceWWE! #WWERaw #MustBeMonday"

The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and one half of the Women's Tag Team Champion, Bayley replied to the USA Network's Tweet. Bayley brought it to the USA Network's and the WWE Universe's notice that Peyton Royce has always been that good in the ring.

"Guys, Peyton has ALWAYS been this good."

Guys, Peyton has ALWAYS been this good. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 30, 2020

Bayley & Sasha Banks have battled with The IIconics on several occasions, so Bayley does know how good Peyton Royce is in the ring. The last time the two teams met was last week on WWE RAW. Banks & Bayley picked up the win on that occasion, following which, The Boss challenged Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay together formed The IIconics. The team has held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on one occasion. The duo won the Titles at WrestleMania 35, becoming the first all Australian Tag Team Champions in WWE history and the first Australians to win a title at WrestleMania.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have their work cut out for them in singles competition at the PPV. Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross while Sasha Banks will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.