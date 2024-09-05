Bayley surprisingly praises Tiffany Stratton days after attacking her on WWE SmackDown

Bayley has praised Tiffany Stratton after attacking her on the episode of WWE SmackDown before Bash in Berlin.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Bayley lost the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax after a major distraction by Stratton. The Role Model finally got her hands on the Money in the Bank briefcase holder after she interfered during Jax's title defense against Michin (Mia Yim).

On Twitter/X, Bayley shared a video of her hitting Jax with an Elbow Drop during their match at SummerSlam. Interestingly enough, Stratton's theme music, "Tiffy Time," played in the background of Bayley's video.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter/X user questioned Bayley for using Stratton's theme song, to which she responded by claiming the latter had a nice voice.

"Cause I think she has a nice voice," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet:

Tiffany Stratton broke character to discuss the state of the WWE locker room

Tiffany Stratton recently broke character to discuss the state of the WWE locker room and how things have changed behind the scenes.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Stratton revealed that superstars mostly get along with each other, and there are no controversies backstage. She said:

"The locker room, honestly, I was not expecting it. I feel like the locker room, it used to be a lot more 'cattier' I guess you could say. Things have like, everybody loves each other in that locker room. Everybody is sweet to one another. It's cool to be nice. I definitely think the locker room is such a great place right now."

Stratton is the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase. She has already teased the possibility of cashing in her contract on the reigning champion, Nia Jax. It remains to be seen if Stratton betrays Jax in the future.

